West Ham United star Declan Rice warned against move to Man United

Joe Cole has urged Declan Rice not to consider a move to Manchester United, claiming that the West Ham midfielder would risk “not winning trophies” with the Red Devils.

Rice has seen his stock rise at the London Stadium over the last few seasons and the 23-year-old has been a top performer for the Hammers this term, scoring one goal and making four assists in 22 Premier League games.

The midfielder was also a key player for England at Euro 2020 as he made seven appearances to help Gareth Southgate’s men reach the final of last summer’s tournament.

Rice has been linked with a move to Manchester United over the last few months following his excellent performances for club and country.

However, former England and West Ham star Cole believes that Rice should not be thinking about a move to Manchester United, because the Red Devils may still struggle to win trophies following his arrival.

Speaking to BT Sport on Saturday, Cole said: “I wouldn’t go if I was Declan Rice, no. I think you run the risk of going there and still not winning trophies.

“I think if Man City were on the table, you’d go there because in recent years it guarantees you trophies and I think Declan would want that.

“But for me there’s no reason for him to not stay at West Ham if the progress is still going in that [upward] pattern, but that’s for him and the owners.

“He needs better players around him at West Ham to go to that next level.”

Cole’s comments were also echoed by former Chelsea FC and England star Glen Johnson, who reckons that although Manchester United would be desperate to sign a player of Rice’s calibre, he’s not sure that the Red Devils have the same draw as they used to.

“I don’t think Manchester United could get anyone better than Declan Rice,” said Johnson.

“If he was available, I think Chelsea or Liverpool would be in front of them anyway. Those players only come around once. United have got [Donny] van de Beek or whoever and they try to sign all these players in that position for loads of money and it’s just never worked.

“If I was Declan I would be a bit concerned to be honest with you. I’d be thinking Manchester United aren’t the Manchester United of old. There used to be a time when, anytime Manchester United came calling, you go. It was the number one place. Everyone wanted to go. But they don’t have that appeal anymore.”

Manchester United will return to action when they host Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday 4 February, before a trip to Burnley in the Premier League four days later.

