Michael Owen reveals his FA Cup prediction for West Ham v Leeds United

Michael Owen is tipping West Ham United to claim a narrow 2-1 win over Leeds United and book their place in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The Hammers are preparing to welcome the Whites to the London Stadium as they look to reach the fourth round of the competition in what is an all-Premier League clash in east London.

West Ham have been enjoying a strong season so far under David Moyes, with the Hammers having beaten Watford and Crystal Palace in their most recent Premier League games to leave them fifth in the table and just a point adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Leeds United, meanwhile, find themselves down in 16th place in the table, having already lost eight games this season – although the Whites did bounce back with a 3-1 win over Burnley last weekend.

Former England and Manchester United star Owen feels that Moyes’ side will be too strong for the West Yorkshire outfit and he is tipping the Hammers to claim a 2-1 victory in front of their home fans to progress to the next round.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “West Ham are having such a good season and can add it to it by going far in the FA Cup.

“They showed how good they are in the cups when storming through their Europa League group and I think they will beat Leeds here. 2-1 West Ham.”

Former Leeds United midfielder Chris Kamara believes that manager Marcelo Bielsa has been “wrongly judged” this season as he issued his backing for the Whites boss.

Kamara feels that the Whites have been hit hard by injuries to key players this term as they look to cement their Premier League status for another season.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Sport Review last week, Kamara said: “I think Marcelo Bielsa has been wrongly judged this season.

“Basically, the injuries that Leeds have had to key players… all clubs have injuries but some of Leeds’ best players, Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, to name but two, have been out injured for long periods. They were the stars last season. Kalvin Philips could play in any Premier League side and would enhance that side.”

