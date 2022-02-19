Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Brentford

Piers Morgan took to social media to salute Arsenal’s young guns after Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka fired the Gunners to a 2-1 victory over Brentford at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Top-four chasing Arsenal headed into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight following their victory at Wolves last time out.

Brentford, who beat the Gunners 2-0 on the opening weekend of the season in the reverse fixture, defended resolutely in the first half and were able to keep the north Londoners at bay despite constant pressure from Mikel Arteta’s men.

However, Arsenal took the lead in the 48th minute with Smith Rowe slotted a smart finish into the bottom-right corner after being found by Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners then doubled their lead in the 79th minute when Saka collected Thomas Partey’s pass and fired a brilliant effort in off the post to wrap up the three points.

Christian Norgaard netted deep into stoppage time for the visitors – with his goal given following a VAR review after it was initially ruled out for offside – but Arsenal still held on to take the points.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was delighted by what he saw after his side went ahead and he took to social media after both goals to offer his reaction.

Posting after Smith Rowe’s opener, Morgan wrote: “1-0. Superb goal by ⁦Emile Smith Rowe.”

Then, after Saka had made it 2-0, the former Daily Mirror editor added: “2-0. Brilliant by ⁦Bukayo Saka. We may need a striker but our young homegrown midfielders are so good.”

The victory left Arsenal sixth in the table and a point adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, with the Gunners having played two games less than the Red Devils.

Next up for Arsenal is a home clash against Wolves on Thursday night in the Premier League.

