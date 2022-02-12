Gabriel Martinelli sends open message to Arsenal fans after red card

Gabriel Martinelli has taken to social media to admit that it was “difficult” for him to accept his red card during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory at Wolves on Thursday night.

The Brazilian attacker was given his marching orders in the 69th minute of the Premier League clash at Molineux for committing two bookable offences in quick succession.

Martinelli’s sending off further highlights disciplinary issues on the pitch for the Gunners, with Arsenal having had four players sent off in seven games since the turn of the year.

Arsenal were leading 1-0 thanks to Gabriel’s first-half opener against Wolves when Martinelli was sent off and the Gunners were able to hang on and claim all three points to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Martinelli took to social media after the game to voice his frustration at the way he was sent off but also praise his team-mates for battling hard to collect the three points.

Posting on his personal Instagram account, Martinelli wrote: “I’m upset because it’s difficult to accept that as a red card. But I am proud the team fought to keep the result and the win.”

Martinelli will now serve a one-game suspension and will miss Arsenal’s home clash against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday 19 February.

And Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could not hide his disappointment at seeing one of his regular starters ruled out due to suspension once again.

“Gabi has been extremely good the last few months,” Arteta told his post-match news conference on Thursday night. “I think the level that he’s playing at, the way he’s been every game, the way he’s been evolving.

“It’s a real shame because he’s going miss the game now because we need him and because we are really, really short.”

Martinelli, 20, has scored four goals and made two assists in 15 Premier League games this season.

