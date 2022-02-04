Jack Wilshere: What I really think about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal

Jack Wilshere is backing the “brilliant” Gabriel Martinelli to develop into a top player at Arsenal.

The Brazilian forward has been impressing whenever he has been called upon this season, with Martinelli having scored four goals and made two assists in 14 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this term.

Martinelli has been earning lots of praise for his bright performances this term and has featured in 21 games in all competitions for the Gunners so far.

The 20-year-old forward will be hoping to earn some more regular playing time in the coming weeks and months following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s exit to FC Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere has been training with the Gunners squad in recent weeks and he admits that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Martinelli behind the scenes.

“The one who I really like and think he’s going to be top, is Martinelli,” Wilshere told Arsenal.com. “I think what the manager has done with him has been genius as well.

“When I first went there he was training, coming on, not playing much, but training really well and I was thinking, ‘He’s going to get a chance here’ and he eventually got his chance and he’s been brilliant.

“He was the player of the month and he’s been brilliant and he trains like that every day as well.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson was among the pundits to praise Martinelli towards the back-end of last year after his impressive performances for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Martinelli is a very special talent,” Merson said back in December. “I like him, but the question is: how long is he going to be fit for? If he can maintain his fitness, Arsenal have got a new signing – a £50m player.”

Martinelli will now be aiming to help to fire Arsenal to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Gunners currently find themselves sixth in the Premier League table and two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

The north London side are scheduled to take on Wolves, Brentford, Watford and Leicester City in their next four Premier League games, with the Gunners having only top-flight places to play for this season following their elimination from the FA Cup and League Cup.

