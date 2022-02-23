Rio Ferdinand delivers his assessment on Arsenal ahead of Wolves clash

Rio Ferdinand believes that Arsenal fans have plenty to be positive about as the Gunners continue to make progress under Mikel Arteta.

The north London side are in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League for next season as they look to finish in the top four for the first time since 2016.

Arsenal currently find themselves in sixth place in the table but they will move into the top four if they win their games in hand over their rivals.

The Gunners claimed an important 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as they continued to keep up the pressure on their top-four rivals.

Former Manchester United and England star Ferdinand feels that Arsenal are heavily reliant on both Smith Rowe and Saka this season – but overall he feels that things are moving in the right direction at The Emirates.

Speaking on Vibe With Five, Ferdinand said: “Spurs won a game you didn’t expect them to win, Arsenal won and United won. I think it’s going to be out of those three to finish fourth.

“West Ham will put up a fight but come up a bit short just because of the [lack of] depth in their squad… but they’ll finish above Arsenal.

“I think Saka and Smith Rowe, if anything happens to them they [Arsenal] are bang in trouble. [Smith Rowe] is doing his thing, I’ve loved him from the beginning of the season. I think he’s one other big clubs will be looking at.

“I think Mikel Arteta is building something there, all jokes aside. Arteta is creating an environment there that I feel players are going to want to play in. I feel the young players he’s got there who he’s building around are exciting.

“I think this [summer transfer] window is going to be big for them, they’ve got to get it right, it depends where they finish and what type of player they’re going to have to go for.”

Arsenal host Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night as they look to make up ground on their rivals by winning one of their games in hand.

Reflecting on his goal in the victory over Brentford on Saturday, Smith Rowe expressed his pride at having broken into the first team after having come through the north London club’s youth system.

“I’m buzzing,” said Smith Rowe. “The goals are really starting to come now but the most important thing was the three points today.

“It’s a bit surreal to be honest. Me and Bukayo [Saka] have both come from the academy, Eddie [Nketiah] as well. To hear the fans screaming our names and scoring that today together, it’s just been great.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip