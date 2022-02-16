David Ornstein delivers latest Arsenal transfer update ahead of summer window

Arsenal will be looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, according to journalist David Ornstein.

The journalist has provided an update on Arsenal’s transfer plans for the forthcoming window in a column for The Athletic this week.

The Gunners were linked with a number of potential attacking recruits in the January window but a move failed to materialise, despite the north London side opting to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club to join FC Barcelona on a free transfer.

Arsenal were linked with a swoop for Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic but the attacker ended up moving to Juventus from Fiorentina last month.

Writing in his column for The Athletic, Ornstein claims that the focus this summer for Arsenal will be on bringing in a new forward, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract at the end of the season.

The journalist also reveals that Arsenal were presented with the opportunity to sign Argentine attacker Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain on a potential swap deal but a move failed to materialise.

According to Ornstein, Arsenal were “clear” on their list of targets last month and if none of their first choices were available, they were prepared to stick with their current options until the end of the season.

Explaining Arsenal’s failure to sign any new players last month, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said: “We did what we believed was the right thing to do, first of all with the players that had to leave.

“The squad composition and the contract situations were catching up in many of those situations and we had to make decisions and be fair as well with players who have not had a lot of minutes this season.

“That is what we did and then we had a very clear plan of what we could do and then it has to be doable. Edu and his team did a fantastic job and they continue to do that.

“But we are very clear – we only want the best people and the best players at this club and when we are in a rush or different pressures, and the reasons are not the right ones to get a player on board, we decided not to do it.”

Meanwhile, Ornstein also revealed that Arsenal are set to wrap up their first signing of the summer with the addition of United States goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution, with the shot-stopper expected to pen a three-year contract once the market re-opens.

Arsenal currently find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League table as they look to finish in the top four and seal a return to the Champions League. The Gunners take on Brentford at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

