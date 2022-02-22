Garth Crooks has admitted that he has run out of superlatives for Bukayo Saka following his excellent recent performances for Arsenal.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star named Saka in his Premier League team of the week after the England international scored in the Gunners’ 2-1 victory over Brentford at The Emirates on Saturday.

Saka, 20, fired home a delightful second goal for the Gunners after Emile Smith Rowe had put the north Londoners ahead against Brentford. The attacker has now scored eight goals in all competitions for the Gunners this season.

The Arsenal youth product continues to impress in Mikel Arteta’s side and Crooks had nothing but praise for the youngster as he selected him in his team of the week.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “Arsenal seem to be finding themselves under Mikel Arteta – by investing in youth with a hint of experience.

“One of his most influential players, and one of the youngest, is Bukayo Saka. I don’t think there is any more I can say about this player that I haven’t already said.

“We are, however, coming into a period in the modern game when English players are starting to look attractive to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid again.

“Although in the current climate I doubt whether they can afford the likes of Saka. Which is fortunate for Arsenal.”

Crooks also picked fellow Arsenal goal-scorer Smith Rowe in his team of the week for his performance against Brentford.

Smith Rowe fired the Gunners into the lead in the second half at The Emirates with his ninth league goal of the season for the north London side.

Crooks continued: “It wasn’t so much Emile Smith Rowe’s goal itself that caught my eye but the fact that from the moment he received the ball, the only thing he had on his mind was a goal.

“The player claimed in his post-match interview that he’s been working on his finishing. That’s fine, but what I saw against Brentford was a player with the ability to not only score a goal but carve the opportunity out all by himself.

“To be in a position to both score and create all at the same time is a rare quality in a player. If Arsenal can find a top-class striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to go with Smith Rowe and Saka, the Gunners could find themselves firing on all cylinders again and they’ve not done that for a while.”

Both Saka and Smith Rowe will be expecting to feature when the Gunners take on Wolves at home in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

