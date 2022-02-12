Mikel Arteta provides Arsenal update on Bukayo Saka amid Liverpool FC rumours

Mikel Arteta has indicated that Arsenal will do everything in their power to convince Bukayo Saka to stay and sign a new contract with the club, despite claims that Liverpool FC have an interest in signing the England international.

Saka is widely considered to be one of English football’s most exciting young attacking talents and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances in recent seasons.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals and made four assists in 22 Premier League games this season and has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal side as they challenge for a top-four finish under Mikel Arteta.

Saka’s future at Arsenal has become something of a talking point lately as the clock ticks down on his contract. His current deal is due to expire at the end of next season and reports in the British media have suggested that both Liverpool FC and Manchester City could be interested in making a move to sign him in the summer if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League.

However, Arsenal boss Arteta has now reiterated the club’s stance as they look to keep hold of one of their prized assets beyond the expiry of his contract in 2023.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Daily Express, Arteta said: “Obviously our desire is to keep Bukayo as long as possible.

“He is part of our club, our DNA, he is growing, he is maturing. His importance in the team is unquestionable and we want to keep our best talent at the club.

“It is a conversation that we are going to have with the player, then with his agent, with his family – so everybody is on board.”

Arteta also admitted that finishing in the top four and securing qualification for next season’s Champions League could be key.

He continued: “Everything helps, because the financial position is going to be determined by how good we are, where we finish.

“That will help our sponsorship, our marketing, our ticketing sales. Where it starts is how good we do on that pitch.”

Meanwhile, Saka himself admits he harbours ambitions of playing in the Champions League, saying recently: “I think the Champions League creates so many special nights and it’s a dream for me still to experience one of them and hopefully many more of them.”

