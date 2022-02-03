Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Eddie Nketiah’s Arsenal future

Arsenal rejected approaches for Eddie Nketiah from Crystal Palace and Newcastle United in the January transfer window, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The striker’s situation at The Emirates has become a talking point in the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current contract with the north London side.

As things stand, Nketiah is out of contract in the summer and is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club before the end of the season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has repeatedly made it clear that he wants Nketiah to stay at the north London club but the 22-year-old striker is yet to agree a new contract with the Gunners.

According to Romano, Nketiah attracted significant interest from other Premier League clubs in January, with both Palace and Newcastle having made approaches which were quickly rebuffed by the Gunners.

The Italian journalist has now claimed that there are “chances” for Nketiah to pen a pre-contract agreement with a new club “soon”.

Posting an update on his personal Twitter account on Tuesday, Romano wrote: “Arsenal have turned down approaches/opening proposals from Crystal Palace and Newcastle for Eddie Nketiah in the final days of the window.

“He’s currently out of contract in June – there are chances for Nketiah to sign a pre-contract with another club soon.”

Nketiah has been in good form in the cup competitions for Arsenal this season, scoring five goals in five games in the League Cup as they reached the semi-finals.

However, he is yet to start a game in the Premier League and has been limited to just 51 minutes of top-flight action for the Gunners so far this term.

Speaking last month, Gunners boss Arteta insisted that the club had no plans to let the striker leave, despite his lack of playing time.

“The situation is that Eddie is our player, he’s under contract so he is going to stay here with us,” Arteta said in January.

