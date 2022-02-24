Arsenal are weighing up a summer move to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, according to reports in Spain.

El Chiringuito, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is claiming that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old forward in the lead-up to the summer transfer window.

The same story says that Mikel Arteta is beginning to think about the possibility of bolstering his attacking options in the summer transfer window and Felix is a potential target.

Arsenal are likely to be on the lookout for a new striker this summer after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s exit to FC Barcelona in the January transfer window. Gunners captain Alexandre Lacazette is also out of contract this summer.

The article in the English newspaper carries quotes from journalist Eduardo Inda, who claims that the Gunners are interested in Felix, but may have to spend big in order to complete a deal.

Inda said: “Joao Felix is a very good player. Arsenal want him.

“[Diego] Simeone, if he continues, he wants to bring [Valencia striker Goncalo] Guedes. His objective is to change Joao Félix for Guedes.

“The problem that Atletico have is that he cost 120 million euros and recovering it is something that can only be done if it is sold to the Premier [League].”

Felix has scored four goals and made four assists in all competitions for Atletico Madrid so far this season.

The Portugal international began his senior career at Benfica, before moving to join Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019. He has scored 23 goals in 100 games for Atletico since his move to the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Wolves at The Emirates on Thursday night.

The Gunners are aiming to make it three wins on the spin in the top flight as they look to continue their quest for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

