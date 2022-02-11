Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal’s failure to sign any players in January

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal will only move for “the best players” as he explained the reasons why the Gunners didn’t bring in any new signings in January.

The north London side were linked with a whole host of potential inbound transfers in the January window but failed to complete any deals despite the speculation.

Arsenal did, however, offload star striker and former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer to FC Barcelona towards the end of the window following his exile from the first-team squad in recent weeks.

The Gunners opted not to bring in any replacement strikers in January and Arteta has now explained that the right opportunities did not present themselves for the club, with the north London side not wanting to be in a “rush” when it came to completing any transfers.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday before Thursday’s clash with Wolves, Arteta said about the January window: “We did what we believed was the right thing to do, first of all with the players that had to leave.

“The squad composition and the contract situations were catching up in many of those situations and we had to make decisions and be fair as well with players who have not had a lot of minutes this season.

“That is what we did and then we had a very clear plan of what we could do and then it has to be doable. Edu and his team did a fantastic job and they continue to do that.

“But we are very clear – we only want the best people and the best players at this club and when we are in a rush or different pressures, and the reasons are not the right ones to get a player on board, we decided not to do it.”

The Gunners are bound to be linked with a host of potential signings in the lead-up to the summer transfer window, but the north London side will now be fully focused on trying to finish in the Premier League’s top four as they bid to secure Champions League qualification – something that may help them to attract the top players in the transfer market.

Arsenal have the weekend off after their clash with Chelsea FC was postponed due to the Blues’ involvement in the Club World Cup. Their next Premier League game is a home clash against Brentford on Saturday 19 February.

