Piers Morgan sends message to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Arsenal exit

Piers Morgan has taken to social media to wish Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all the best after his move from Arsenal to FC Barcelona was confirmed.

The Gabon international has completed his switch away from The Emirates after having been frozen out at the north London club by Mikel Arteta following a disciplinary breach late last year.

The former Gunners captain has now joined FC Barcelona as he bids to try and help them to get their season back on track. Barca are currently fifth in the La Liga table and 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan has always been a keen supporter of Aubameyang and the former Daily Mirror editor feels that the Gabonese forward has been unfairly treated by Gunners boss Arteta in recent weeks.

And Morgan used his personal Twitter account to wish Aubameyang the best for the future after his move went through on deadline day.

Morgan wrote: “Goodbye ⁦@Auba⁩ – 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal, Premier League golden boot winner, and one of our best ever strikers who always played with such joy until our manager began publicly humiliating you.

“Thanks for everything, Pierre-Emerick, and good luck at Barcelona.”

Aubameyang had not made an appearance for Arsenal since the 2-1 loss to Everton back in early December.

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit felt that Aubameyang’s exit in the mid-season transfer window was no surprise.

“Mikel Arteta did exactly what everyone expected with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Petit told Gambling.com.

“I don’t want to show disrespect for Aubameyang, because I believe he is a great player. But, for the last few months he hasn’t been himself. Something has changed in his mind. I don’t know if it’s related to the club, the manager or the way he is living in his private life. But, we were not seeing the same Aubameyang that we saw a couple of years ago.

“I believe Arteta made the right decision on Aubameyang and he made his mark in the dressing room with the choice he made. To leave your captain out of a game and then seemingly put him on the transfer market is a very strong message to your dressing room.”

