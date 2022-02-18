Thierry Henry discusses Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the top four

Thierry Henry believes that it would be a “failure” for Arsenal if they don’t finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The north London side are currently firmly in the race to secure a place in next season’s Champions League as Mikel Arteta aims to steer the Gunners back into Europe’s elite club competition.

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League table and four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United – but crucially the Gunners have played three games fewer than both the Red Devils and West Ham ahead of them.

With Arsenal having been dumped out of the domestic cup competitions last month, attentions at The Emirates are now solely focused on the club’s league form as they bid to secure a return to the Champions League.

Arsenal will host Brentford at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon, before a home clash against Wolves next Thursday night.

Former Gunners star Henry is backing his old team to take advantage of the slip-ups around them in the table and claim a top-four finish this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Henry said: “The best thing about Arsenal is that they didn’t play. West Ham didn’t take advantage of it. Tottenham has never taken advantage of it.

“But Arsenal had to go and win at Wolves. That was a massive win, so there are still a lot of games to go.

“For me, if they don’t do it, as I said at the start of the season, then it will be a failure.”

Arsenal have the youngest squad in the Premier League and Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard feels that the club are building “something special” under Arteta.

“I think we’re a very, very interesting group: a lot of young players, and a lot of hungry players,” Odegaard told Arsenal’s website this week. “I feel like we’re building something special here with all the players and the staff.

“It’s really interesting what we’re trying to do and I’m happy with the situation, very happy to be part of the team and hopefully we can keep improving and get better each game. Then we’ll see where it takes us.”

