Gary Lineker, Piers Morgan react to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Wolves

Gary Lineker took to social media to acknowledge a “huge” goal for Arsenal after Alexandre Lacazette netted a last-gasp winner to fire the Gunners to a 2-1 victory over Wolves.

The north Londoners had fallen behind early on at The Emirates but mounted a second-half comeback to claim a vital victory in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Wolves, who Arsenal had beaten 1-0 away from home earlier in the month, took the lead in the 10th minute when Hwang Hee-Chan found the net after a sloppy back-pass by Gunners defender Gabriel.

Arsenal struggled to break down a resilient Wolves side but were finally able to find an equaliser in the 82nd minute when substitute Nicolas Pepe swept home his finish from inside the box.

The game looked to be heading for a draw, but Arsenal netted a winner with almost the last kick of the game, when Lacazette’s shot was deflected in off goalkeeper Jose Sa.

The victory sparked wild scenes of celebration among the Arsenal players and staff as the Gunners moved into fifth place and within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

England legend Lineker was quick to take to Twitter after Lacazette’s winner, writing: “Lacazette backathenet. Huge goal for Arsenal.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was also active on social media after the Gunners secured the win.

“Brilliant comeback.. well played lads, great resilience,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.

Arsenal don’t play this weekend and the Gunners will not return to Premier League action until 6 March, when they travel to take on Watford.

They will then take on Leicester City, Liverpool FC and Aston Villa in their next three games in the top flight as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

