Ian Wright reacts to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal exit

Ian Wright has admitted that he was “devastated” to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave Arsenal to sign for FC Barcelona this week.

The Gabon international was unveiled as an FC Barcelona player on Wednesday after the Spanish side agreed a deal to bring him to the Camp Nou on a free transfer from Arsenal.

Aubameyang’s move to FC Barcelona comes after he was frozen out at The Emirates over the last few weeks, with the forward not having featured and being stripped of the captaincy at the north London club following a disciplinary breach late last year.

The 32-year-old had scored seven goals and made two assists in 15 games in all competitions for the Gunners this season before making what turned out to be his final appearance in the 2-1 defeat by Everton back in early December.

Aubameyang, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, helped Arsenal to win the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season – and Gunners legend Wright has admitted that he was highly disappointed to see the forward shown the exit door at the north London club.

“I’m very sad on a personal level because I think he’s made for us,” said Wright, as quoted by Metro.

“If you’ve got Auba then you gear everything into him and structure everything for him to do what he does.

“I remember not long ago I was watching his goals for Dortmund and it’s just all geared to him so I’m devastated that we couldn’t do that for him.

“But I feel, as much an I love him, I have to back the manager because he’s our manager now. He’s taken the chance doing what he’s doing and I’m going to back him with that.

“I have to say in the current climate, and we don’t know the other half of the story, I have to go with the fact that the manager has done what he’s done and agree with him moving on and I think it’s best for everybody.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to what is best for the team and the club.”

Celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan earlier this week expressed his disappointment at seeing Aubameyang leave the north London club following his four years with the Gunners.

Posting on Twitter as news of Aubameyang’s exit to FC Barcelona emerged, Morgan wrote: “Goodbye ⁦@Auba⁩ – 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal, Premier League golden boot winner, and one of our best ever strikers who always played with such joy until our manager began publicly humiliating you.

“Thanks for everything, Pierre-Emerick, and good luck at Barcelona.”

Despite letting Aubameyang go, Arsenal did not bring in a new forward in the January transfer window.

The Gunners will now begin to start their preparations for their Premier League trip to Wolves on Thursday 10 February.

