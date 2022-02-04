Arsenal plan to spend £180m on three new signings this summer – report

Arsenal are planning to spend up to £180m on three new signings in the 2022 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are looking to bolster their squad by signing three high-quality players in the summer as Mikel Arteta looks to continue his rebuild of the Arsenal team.

The same article states that Arsenal are desperate to bolster their attack after the north London side missed out on the signing of Dusan Vlahovic, with the Serbia international having moved to Juventus from Fiorentina in January.

According to the same story, the Gunners are looking at Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alexander Isak as potential options to lead Arteta’s frontline after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed a move to FC Barcelona in January.

The report goes on to say that Arsenal were linked with a move to sign Isak in January but the Gunners weren’t prepared to meet the Real Sociedad striker’s £75m contract release clause.

The Sun state that the north London side are also looking at Calvert-Lewin – but Everton would demand a transfer fee of £60m for the England international.

The media outlet write that Arsenal are also hoping to reinforce their starting XI in the middle of the park and Ruben Neves appears to be the leading midfield contender to move to The Emirates.

Wolves would be prepared to sell the Portugal international for £45m, which would take Arsenal’s spending to £180m if they sign all three of their targets, according to the report.

Arsenal suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round so the Gunners aren’t in action until they face Neves and Wolves at Molineux Stadium next Thursday.

One player who was linked with a move away from Arsenal in January was striker Eddie Nketiah, whose contract at The Emirates is set to expire at the end of this season.

The 22-year-old forward has struggled for Premier League game-time this term despite being in good form in the cup competitions for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Italian reporter and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Nketiah’s future earlier this week, suggesting that the forward may have the opportunity to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in the coming few weeks and months.

The journalist also said that the Gunners turned down approaches from Crystal Palace and Newcastle for Nketiah in the January transfer window.

Romano wrote on Twitter earlier in the week: “Arsenal have turned down approaches/opening proposals from Crystal Palace and Newcastle for Eddie Nketiah in the final days of the window.

“He’s currently out of contract in June – there are chances for Nketiah to sign a pre-contract with another club soon.”

