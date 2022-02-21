Arsenal are considering a potential offer to sign Napoli defender Fabian Ruiz in the summer despite possible competition from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to a report.

The Daily Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal have started to the explore the possibility of signing the 25-year-old in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners have sent representatives to meet with the Napoli defender’s agents to enter the initial stages of a potential transfer agreement.

Ruiz is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season after the Spain international rejected a contract offer from Napoli, the story claims.

The report goes on to state that Napoli are under pressure to sell Ruiz this summer if the Serie A club want to secure some financial compensation for his exit.

The British newspaper reveal that Ruiz is attracting interest from England but Spanish duo FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are also thought to be interested in bringing the Napoli defender to La Liga.

The article claims that Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the Spain international and the Arsenal manager is keen to add Ruiz to his Gunners squad, with the club having run “provisional checks” on the player recently.

Napoli are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £16m for Ruiz, according to the article.

Ruiz has been one of Napoli’s top performers this season following a return of five goals and four assists in 25 games in all competitions.

Napoli signed midfielder Ruiz from Real Betis in a €30m deal in 2018. Born in Andalusia, he has scored 20 goals in 153 games for the Serie A side since his move from Betis, where he began his youth career.

