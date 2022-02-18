Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Brentford

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to boost their top-four hopes by claiming a 2-0 victory over Brentford at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The north London side are firmly in the race to secure Champions League qualification for next season as they look to finish in the top four for the first time since 2016.

Arsenal currently find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures, with the north London side currently four points behind fourth placed Manchester United with three games in hand.

The Gunners are focusing solely on Premier League places this season after they were knocked out of both of the domestic cup competitions last month.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to newly-promoted Brentford in the reverse fixture back at the start of the season and Mikel Arteta’s men will be keen to make amends after that disappointing result.

Brentford started the weekend in 14th place in the Premier League table, having taken just one point from their last five games in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson believes that Arsenal will have too much for the visitors this weekend and he is tipping the Gunners to claim all three points with a comfortable win.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Brentford ended their run of five defeats with a draw against Crystal Palace last weekend, but they still badly need a win to stop their slide down the table.

“I don’t think they will get it at Emirates Stadium, though. Arsenal’s victory at Wolves last time out, with 10 men, was massive for them. It was a kind of ‘us against the world’ moment so I can understand why they celebrated it so much.

“The Gunners have not been among the goals much recently – Gabriel’s winner at Molineux is the only time they have found the net in their past five games – but I think they will find a way through the Bees and get a bit of revenge for their defeat on the opening weekend of the season.”

Arsenal will take on Wolves, Watford and Leicester City in their next three Premier League games after Saturday’s clash.

