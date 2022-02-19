Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Brentford

Michael Owen is predicting that Arsenal will etch out a 2-0 win against Brentford at The Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s men are looking to challenge Manchester United and West Ham to secure the final Champions League qualification spot in the league table.

Arsenal were 1-0 winners against 10-man Wolves in their last top-flight fixture thanks to Gabriel’s 25th-minute winner at Molineux Stadium.

The Gunners have been in a good run of form in the Premier League following a return of 16 points from their last seven top-flight fixtures.

Arsenal have only lost to Premier League leaders Manchester City since the start of January to find a consistent performance level under Arteta.

Brentford have seen their early-season form disappear and are winless in their last seven Premier League games to leave the Bees in the bottom half of the table.

Thomas Frank’s side ended a five-game losing run with a goalless draw with Crystal Palace last weekend but Brentford risk being sucked into the relegation battle.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is confident Arsenal will bolster their top-four challenge with a 2-0 win against Brentford at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

“Top four looks very achievable now for Arsenal,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I don’t think they have the biggest of squads, but they only have the league to focus on between now and the end of the season.

“They don’t score many, but they’ve been hard to beat in recent weeks, keeping clean sheets in their last two.

“As for Brentford, that was a crucial point against Palace last week. It ends the losing streak and puts another point between them and the bottom three.

“Their form obviously hasn’t been good, but the bottom three are struggling to pick up wins. If they can find a few wins between now and the end of the season, that will be enough to stay up.

“I don’t think Arsenal will score loads here, but I do think they will win. 2-0 to Arsenal.”

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Brentford at the start of the Premier League season as the promoted side won their first-ever Premier League fixture thanks to goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard.

The Gunners were 3-1 winners against Brentford in their last meeting at The Emirates in the League Cup back in September 2018.

