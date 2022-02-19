Paul Merson states his prediction for Arsenal v Brentford

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to secure a 3-0 win against Brentford at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners are still involved in the top-four race despite dropping down to sixth position in the Premier League table ahead of the visit of their London rivals this weekend.

Arsenal have won four of their last six games in the Premier League, only losing 2-1 to Manchester City at The Emirates last month.

The north London side are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United but Arsenal have played three games less than Ralf Rangnick’s side and West Ham.

Brentford have lost five of their last six Premier League games to leave Thomas Frank’s men in 14th position in the table and seven points above the relegation zone.

The Bees played out a goalless stalemate with Crystal Palace in their last Premier League fixture to end their losing run.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is tipping Mikel Arteta’s side to register a resounding win against the promoted team at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

“I think Arsenal will win this one 3-0,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“That said, this is a big game, as if they can win this one and go and beat Wolves, they’ve got a massive chance of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

“Brentford got a good result against Crystal Palace and did well to keep a clean sheet, but I don’t expect them to get anything out of this game.

“As for Arsenal’s front three, I think Alexandre Lacazette will play with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe either side of him.

“Gabriel Martinelli getting sent off against Wolves is a massive blow for them, but I think they should be able to cope without him as they’ve got other options.

“Nicolas Pepe hasn’t been great, but he is another player who can get the job done in a game or two if he’s drafted into the team.

“Brentford have to pick and choose their football matches, this is a game too far for them, in my opinion.”

Brentford were 2-0 winners against Arsenal in their first-ever Premier League fixture back in August thanks to goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard.

Arsenal will host Wolves in back-to-back home fixtures on Thursday night.

Arsenal have three games in hand on Manchester United and they would move five points clear of their bitter rivals if they were to win those three fixtures.

The Gunners have found some good consistency under Arteta in recent months and they were unfortunate to lose to Premier League leaders Manchester City due to some controversial decisions.

Although Gabriel Martinelli will be suspended, Arsenal should have too much firepower for Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

