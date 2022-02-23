Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Wolves

Michael Owen is tipping Arsenal to drop points in the race for a top-four finish with a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Emirates on Thursday night.

The Gunners head into the game looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday as the north London side made it back to back wins in the English top flight.

Arsenal are firmly in the mix to secure a top-four finish this season and a win against Wolves in midweek would move them to within one point of fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Wolves, meanwhile, are just two points behind the north London side in the Premier League table, having won four of their last five outings. Their only blemish on that record is their 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Molineux on 10 February.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen claims that both sides will be “desperate” not to lose this clash and he is tipping the game to end all square in north London.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It wasn’t emphatic, but Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Brentford was a vital one.

“Arsenal’s games are rarely high-scoring but they could do with more attacking threat. I do see a lot of improvement in this side at the back though, they’ve got a good platform there.

“As for Wolves, this is a massive game for them. Wolves’ top-four hopes probably rest on getting at least something from this game.

“They can’t afford to lose here and drop further away from Arsenal. Daniel Podence really impressed against Leicester, and he was a threat all day.

“Both sides will be desperate to not lose this game. I don’t think we will see a lot of goals at The Emirates, I actually think we’ll see a goalless draw!”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to take on Watford in the top flight. They will then face Leicester City, Liverpool FC and Aston Villa in their next three Premier League games.

