‘I don’t think’: Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Aston Villa vs Leeds United

Paul Merson is backing Aston Villa to claim a 3-1 victory over Leeds United in Wednesday night’s Premier League showdown at Villa Park.

Leeds United have lost three of their last five games in the Premier League, placing them in 15th spot in the table heading into this week’s round of games.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are currently four points above the Whites in the Premier League table as they prepare to welcome the West Yorkshire side to Villa Park in midweek.

Villa have only won one of their last four games in the top flight – but that run includes an impressive battling 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United back in mid-January.

Leeds lost 1-0 to Newcastle United last time out and will be keen to get back to winning ways when they travel to Villa Park in midweek.

However, former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson feels that Steven Gerrard’s side are likely to have too much for the visitors and he is backing the Villains to claim a 3-1 victory in front of their home fans on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Leeds won a few Premier League games last month but they lost to Newcastle all of a sudden. They’re back in danger now and they need a couple of wins. I don’t think they’re going to get one here.

“Aston Villa have been playing well with Steven Gerrard at the helm. They’ve made quality additions to their squad in the transfer window and hold the upper hand against Leeds this week.”

Meanwhile, Leeds United star Raphinha has insisted that he remains totally focused on the Whites despite having been linked with a possible move away recently.

Raphinha told BBC Radio Leeds: “I’ve got a contract until 2024. My head is here totally focused on Leeds.

“As for contractual matters, I leave them for my agent and my dad. I just focus on my football, making Leeds fans happy, scoring goals, providing assists and getting victories for the team.”

