Michael Owen reacts to Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Burnley

Michael Owen admitted Liverpool FC weren’t at their best despite securing a vital 1-0 win over Burnley to keep their slim title hopes alive on Sunday.

Alisson Becker made three key saves in the first half to keep Burnley at bay as Liverpool FC struggled to contend with the home side’s long balls over the Merseysiders’ defence.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough against the run of play when Fabinho managed to bundle the ball into the net in the 40th minute after Sadio Mane’s flick from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner.

Fabinho’s goal was his fourth of 2022 as the Brazil international continues his unprecedented goal-scoring form at the start of the calendar year.

Liverpool FC came close to extending their lead in the second half but even the introduction of Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara couldn’t quite unlock the Burnley defence to give the visitors a cushion.

The Merseyside outfit moved to within nine points of leaders Manchester City thanks to their 1-0 win, having played a game less than their title rivals.

Former Reds striker Owen praised Liverpool FC for grinding out an uncomfortable victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s one of those games and you tick it off and say it was a grind,” Owen told Premier League Productions after Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Burnley.

“You get three points and get out of there. They say the wins that aren’t pretty are the hallmark of champions. They’ve got a long way to go.

“I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will look back and think: ‘that was a great win’.”

Owen added: “The next team to make a mistake [in the title race] has to be Manchester City now. If Liverpool win their game in hand and beat Manchester City, the difference will be three points and it’s distinctly possible.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to the San Siro to take on Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday night.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a home clash against relegation strugglers Norwich City at Anfield next Sunday.

