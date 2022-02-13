Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Burnley v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to ease to a 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday afternoon

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Sunday 13 February 2022, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to record a 2-0 victory at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with a game in hand after Jurgen Klopp’s side secured a 2-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday night.

Diogo Jota broke the deadlock in the first half before the Portugal international netted his second goal of the Premier League clash in the final minutes at Anfield.

Liverpool FC have won their last three Premier League games to bounce back from a difficult run during the festive schedule where the Reds dropped vital points in the title race.

Burnley are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table following a 10-game winless run to leave Sean Dyche’s men four points from safety in the relegation battle.

The Clarets have secured credible draws with Arsenal and Manchester United in two of their last three Premier League games to highlight their continued ability to frustrate the league’s bigger teams.

But BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is confident Liverpool FC will extend their winning run to four games with a straightforward victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

“Watching new Burnley striker Wout Weghorst go up against his Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk will be interesting,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Weghorst has made a decent start to life at Turf Moor but he was signed to score goals and it is a big ask for him to get off the mark in this one.

“This won’t be easy for Liverpool. Burnley are still bottom of the table but they have shown recently that they are up for the fight. I still think Jurgen Klopp’s side will come out on top though, because we know they will create a lot of chances.”

Liverpool FC have won four of their last six games against Burnley, although Dyche’s men secured a famous win at Anfield back in May 2015.

The Reds will make the trip to Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC will host Norwich City at Anfield on Saturday 19 February.

