Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to keep their Premier League title bid on track with a 2-0 victory away to Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The Merseyside outfit were 2-0 winners over Leicester City at Anfield last week to keep themselves in the hunt for catching Manchester City.

Liverpool FC have two games in hand over leaders Manchester City heading into this game and Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his side to make it four straight Premier League wins when they travel to Turf Moor on Sunday.

Recent history certainly favours the Reds heading into this game – Burnley FC have won just two of the 15 Premier League meetings between the two sides and the Merseyside outfit have won all but one of their seven Premier League away games at Turf Moor.

Liverpool FC’s good form lately has been partly thanks to Diogo Jota’s fine performances, with the Portugal international having scored five goals in his last four outings for the Reds.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that the visitors will simply have too much for bottom-of-the-table Burnley and he is tipping them to claim a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Burnley’s 11th draw of the season was a good one, and they competed well against Man United. This is another tough game for Sean Dyche’s side, and any points here would obviously be a bonus. A lot is expected of Wout Weghorst, and he was dangerous against United.

“[Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah are back, and Liverpool could go on a good run of form now. To lose those two to Afcon and not drop any points in the league, Jurgen Klopp will be delighted. The return of Harvey Elliott is also a real bonus, he was playing well at the start of the season

“Burnley will compete and try to frustrate Liverpool, but Liverpool will have too much quality here. 2-0 to Klopp’s men.”

Liverpool FC are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they travel to Inter Milan in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

