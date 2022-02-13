Paul Merson states his prediction for Burnley v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Leicester City in their most recent Premier League clash at Anfield on Thursday night thanks to Diogo Jota’s goals either side of half-time.

Liverpool FC closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s side have played two games fewer than the defending champions heading into this clash.

The Merseyside outfit have won their last three Premier League games to start to build some renewed momentum in the title race ahead of their trip to Manchester City at the start of April.

Liverpool FC will face the Premier League’s basement club but Burnley have proven tricky opponents for Arsenal and Manchester United in recent weeks after three successive stalemates.

Burnley are rooted to the bottom of the table behind Everton, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Watford.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is predicting that Liverpool FC will notch up a 3-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

“Burnley were at their best the other day against Manchester United,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They came out with intent in the second half, and they got their goal. But Liverpool are a different team, and Burnley will need to hope for a windy, rainy day like the other night to stand a chance.

“I don’t think Mane will play this game, but Salah has to play. He’s absolutely world-class. Jota will also likely keep his place, and I’d probably go with Firmino against Burnley.

“I can’t see anything but a Liverpool victory this weekend.”

Burnley have only beaten Liverpool FC twice in 15 meetings in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Burnley at Anfield back in August thanks to goals from Jota and Sadio Mane.

The Reds will make the trip to Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at San Siro on Wednesday night before hosting Norwich City next Saturday.

