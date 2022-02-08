‘I’d be amazed’: Paul Merson predicts Burnley v Man United

Paul Merson is backing Manchester United to bounce back from their FA Cup exit with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils head into the game fresh from the disappointment of their shock FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round on Friday night.

That result means that Manchester United have been left just playing for Premier League places and the Champions League this season as they bid to try and end the campaign on a positive note.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table and 19 points behind leaders Manchester City. They are a point clear of fifth-placed West Ham United and have played a game less than the east London side.

Burnley are currently propping up the Premier League table, with the Clarets having won just one game all season to leave them with just 13 points from their 19 games in the top flight.

Interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick will be eager for his side to rediscover their form in the Premier League this week and he is backing them to claim a comfortable win away to Burnley on Tuesday night.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Manchester United had a bad result against Middlesbrough, but I thought they played quite well in the first half. They don’t have much of an identity at the moment. If you’re going to play a 4-2-2-2 with a midfield two, you want someone like N’Golo Kante in there.

“I think Ralf Rangnick is trying to keep people happy at times. He’ll need to change it up and switch to a 4-3-3 eventually. He’s got a lot of square pegs going into round holes, and they’re all over the place if I’m being honest. He has a squad full of players he doesn’t need.

“I’m disappointed with Burnley’s Premier League form this season. They manage to keep clean sheets, but they never look like they’re going to score. I’d be amazed at the highest level if Manchester United lost this game.”

Manchester United will take on Southampton and Brighton in the Premier League in their next two games after Tuesday’s clash.

