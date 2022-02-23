‘Ridiculously good’: Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC defender’s display in 2-0 win over Lille

Gary Lineker has lavished praise on Thiago Silva after the veteran defender helped Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Lille in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel opted to start with the Brazil international alongside Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for the visit of the French side in the London capital.

The 37-year-old produced a composed performance in the heart of Tuchel’s defence to give Chelsea FC a platform to go on and secure a solid first-leg advantage at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz broke the deadlock in the eighth minute to settle nerves in south west London before Christian Pulisic doubled the home side’s lead in the second half.

But Match Of The Day host Lineker reserved special praise for Silva rather than Chelsea FC’s goal-scorers after their 2-0 win against Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “How good is Thiago Silva? I’ll answer that myself: ridiculously good. A wonderful defender who’s defying Father Time.”

The former Spurs striker went on to encourage his beloved Leicester City to consider a bid for Lille midfielder Sven Botman after the 22-year-old impressed at Stamford Bridge.

Lineker added: “Not been a great night for Lille but I think Sven Botman looks decent. *ahem @LCFC”

Meanwhile, speaking at his post-match news conference on Tuesday night, Blues boss Tuchel singled out goal-scorer Havertz for special praise.

“For Kai I’m very pleased because Kai has been very strong for a few weeks now,” said Tuchel. ‘He really stepped up and the effort is immense, the work-rate is immense, the areas of the pitch that he covers for us is very good.”

Chelsea FC will face Liverpool FC in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will make the return trip to Lille for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday 16 March.

