Gary Lineker compares Kai Havertz to Chelsea FC legend after 2-0 win over Lille

Gary Lineker says Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz has a similar playing style to Glenn Hoddle after 2-0 win over Lille on Tuesday night

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Wednesday 23 February 2022, 06:45 UK
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screengrab)

Gary Lineker has compared Kai Havertz to Chelsea FC legend Glenn Hoddle after the American forward scored in their 2-0 win against Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Germany international started up front alongside Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech for the visit of the French club in the first leg of their round of 16 clash in the English capital.

Havertz, who scored the winner in the Champions League final last year, broke the deadlock in the eighth minute with a header to put Chelsea FC in control of the Champions League clash.

Pulisic then doubled the home side’s lead in the 63rd minute when the United States international produced a clinical finish following N’Golo Kante’s surging run from his own half to Lille’s penalty area.

The Germany international finished with four shots on goal, one successful dribble and 83 per cent pass completion in the Champions League tie.

Former Spurs forward Lineker likened Havertz to Chelsea FC legend Hoddle following his performance in Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over Lille in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Havertz is silky, graceful even. Glides across the ground. Different position, but Hoddleesque in some ways.”

Lineker Havertz Tweet

Chelsea FC signed Havertz in a £73m deal from Bayer Leverkusen in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Havertz has scored 16 times in 76 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Lineker went on to describe Pulisic as a “sick” player after the American’s second-half goal put Chelsea FC in charge of the last-16 tie.

Lineker posted: “A sick finish from Pulisic. This is what happens when you watch football with your sons. Whole new vocabulary.”

Lineker Pulisic Tweet

Chelsea FC will be looking to win their third trophy under Thomas Tuchel on Sunday when the Blues take on Liverpool FC in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature