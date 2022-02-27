Andreas Christensen won’t consider joining another Premier League club in the summer as the Chelsea FC defender’s future continues to be a source of uncertainty, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old defender’s contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in the summer and as things stand he would be able to leave the south west London club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to Romano, both FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both interested in signing the Danish defender and have been in talks about a potential deal since January.

The Italian journalist has provided a fresh update about Christensen’s situation on social media. Additionally, Romano reports that FC Barcelona remain interested in landing Cesar Azpilicueta, who is also out of contract this summer.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Andreas Christensen won’t consider any proposal from Premier League clubs to respect Chelsea. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both interested in signing him since January – still in talks.

“Barca have approached both Azpilicueta and Christensen. No full agreement yet.”

Christensen has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, scoring two goals and making one assist in 25 games for the Blues in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are preparing to take on Liverpool FC in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, and Blues attacker Kai Havertz is relishing the contest.

“Before the game everyone is a little bit nervous and feels it is a final, but after five to 10 minutes you can sweat it out a little bit and feel better when you have had two or three good actions or situations,” Havertz said.

“In these games the head plays a big role. We all are big professionals, we know Liverpool have a lot of good players, but we know how to play finals and hopefully we can show that again.”

