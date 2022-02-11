Glen Johnson replies when asked if Chelsea FC should sign FC Barcelona forward

Glen Johnson has claimed that Chelsea FC do not “need” to sign a player like Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona – but has suggested that the Blues may still be interested in a swap deal involving the France international.

Dembele was strongly linked with a move away from the Camp Nou in the January transfer window but a move failed to materialise for the 24-year-old.

The 24-year-old’s current contract with the Spanish side is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he could potentially leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Reports in the British media last month suggested that Chelsea FC had made a late enquiry about signing Dembele but a switch did not materialise before the deadline.

Former Chelsea FC star Johnson believes that Chelsea FC do not necessarily need to sign a player in Dembele’s position, but he feels that the Blues could still potentially make a move if they were able to make some space in their squad.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said when asked about Dembele: “I don’t think Chelsea need him, but I think he could help. He’s obviously a great player.

“Christian Pulisic isn’t really happening at the moment. Timo Werner’s not really happening at the moment.

“So if you’ve got a player who can come in and push them all for places and maybe they could trade one the other way, I reckon Chelsea would be interested in Dembele.”

Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel was asked directly whether the Blues had attempted to sign Dembele in January recently and the German head coach insisted that he had not made contact with the player.

Speaking last week, Tuchel said: “I did not have contact with Ousmane to answer your question very directly. There was no contact in winter. There was no contact between us.”

Dembele has been limited to just four starts in La Liga for FC Barcelona this season and he has made three appearances in the Champions League for the Spanish outfit.

