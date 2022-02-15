Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea FC to move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer transfer window, describing the midfielder as a “class act”.

Rice has seen his stock rise over the last few months following his impressive performances for both the Hammers and the England national team.

The 23-year-old midfielder was linked with a move away from the London Stadium last summer but a switch ultimately failed to materialise and he ended up staying at West Ham.

Rice has been a key part of the West Ham team this season to help David Moyes’ men challenge for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

He has scored four goals and made four assists in 31 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions so far this season.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will make a move to sign Rice this summer or not – but former Blues star Johnson reckons that the south west London side would be wise to make an attempt to steal a march on their rivals in the race for his signature.

Asked if Chelsea FC should go all out to sign Rice this summer, Johnson told bettingodds.com: “Yeah, if they don’t then someone else will.

“It’s one of those situations – he’s either going to your rivals or he’s coming to you.

“It looks unlikely that he’ll stay at West Ham but it’ll work out for both because if he stays then West Ham keep a world-class player, and if he goes they’ll get a fortune for him.

“He’s a class act, on and off the pitch. He’s still a young guy, still learning his trade, but I think the way he handles himself is not fake, it’s authentic.

“He’s clearly a lovely guy. I think the more characters we have like that knocking around for England, the better.”

Johnson also stated his belief that Jorginho would be the player most likely to make way should Rice move to Stamford Bridge.

When asked which Chelsea FC midfielder would be most likely to depart should Rice arrive, Johnson replied: “I’d probably say Jorginho.

“I think that’s a bit harsh because I’m a big fan of Jorginho but I think if Rice came in with fresh legs and can motor around the park then Jorginho would probably be the one that’s sacrificed.

“Hopefully Jorginho doesn’t leave because he’s a great player, but he’s probably the one that I think would drop out of the 11 if it was to happen.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to take on Crystal Palace away from home.

