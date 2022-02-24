Jamie Carragher: What I really think about Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC

Jamie Carragher has singled out Christian Pulisic for special praise but says that he wants to see the playmaker deliver more regularly for Chelsea FC.

The 23-year-old American netted the Blues’ second goal in their 2-0 victory over Lille at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

It was only Pulisic’s fourth goal of the season in all competitions, with the attacker having found his first-team opportunities to be somewhat limited this term due to injury and fitness issues.

Indeed, Pulisic has only started 11 games in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s men, with the midfielder having netted four goals and made one assist in a total of 21 games.

Following an impressive showing on Tuesday night, Liverpool FC legend Carragher praised Pulisic and claimed that the USA international has enough talent to warrant a regular spot in the team, challenging the playmaker to stay fit and start producing consistent form for the Blues.

Speaking on CBS Sports after Tuesday night’s game, Carragher said of Pulisic: “I tell you why I get frustrated – because there’s four or five players for Chelsea who can play in the two positions behind the striker.

“He [Pulisic] has got the most quality. I think he’s got more quality than Mason Mount, he’s got more quality than [Hakim] Ziyech, I think he’s got more quality than [Kai] Havertz, who is a player who likes to get in the box and score goals.

“Technically, and moving with the ball, he’s the best player I’ve seen quality-wise. I just don’t see it enough.

“And a lot of that, to be fair, is to do with his injury record. That is something that has to improve. I think he should be almost a certain starter in that position behind the main striker.”

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante was named as the man of the match following a brilliant display in the middle of the park for the Blues.

And the World Cup winner earned praise from his manager after the game.

“N’Golo has had some problems to find the strength and rhythm after his injury and after he was out for some games and he was back on top level,” Tuchel said at his post-match news conference.

“He got better every minute throughout the game, and instantly it has a huge impact, but this is not a surprise. We were waiting for some games now and today he found his rhythm and the impact was huge.”

Chelsea FC will take on Liverpool FC in the League Cup final on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip