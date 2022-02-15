Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea FC’s ‘top target’ for summer transfer window

Chelsea FC are poised to reignite their plans to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have long been credited with an interest in landing the 23-year-old defender from the Spanish club but the south west London side have so far not been able to come to an agreement to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The France international has been a regular fixture in the Sevilla team this season, making 25 appearances in all competitions so far and scoring one goal. Kounde also made one appearance for France at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Kounde is currently Chelsea FC’s “top target” heading into the summer transfer window and the Blues are likely to attempt a fresh move to bring him to Stamford Bridge after the proposed deal collapsed last August.

Posting on his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Romano said: “Chelsea have Jules Kounde as top target in their summer list, as reported days ago.

“Not the only candidate – but still appreciated after deal collapsed with Sevilla last August. Sevilla wanted €65/70m last summer.”

Romano’s update came as The Telegraph also reported that the Blues are keen on a move to land Kounde in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel provided an update on Mason Mount’s injury status after he was forced off in the first half of the club’s 2-1 Club World Cup victory over Palmeiras on Saturday.

“He was injured,” Tuchel said of Mount after the game. “In one of the very first scenes he made a run to the second post with Cesar Azpilicueta and they fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly.

“So we’ll have to see. He came straight to me and said it does not feel good, it feels very stiff and painful, and he did not know if he can continue so we had to make the decision.”

Chelsea FC travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

