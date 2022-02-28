Dietmar Hamann has praised the “outstanding” Kai Havertz, claiming that the Chelsea FC attacker “doesn’t know how good he is”.

The German forward joined Chelsea FC in the summer of 2020 and he scored the all-important winner in last season’s Champions League final victory over Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Blues team this season under Thomas Tuchel, and he has scored two goals and made one assist in 17 Premier League appearances for the south west London side.

Havertz has only started 13 of Chelsea FC’s 25 games in the Premier League this season and he will be hoping to hold down a more regular role in the team between now and the end of the campaign.

Now, former Manchester City and Liverpool FC star Hamann has singled out the Germany international for special praise, insisting that he has the talent to be one of the Premier League’s top forwards.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro before the League Cup final on Sunday, Hamann said: “The one player who’s done well and of course scored in the Champions League final is Kai Havertz, but I still think he’s only done half of what he’s capable of doing because I think he’s such a good player.

“Sometimes I feel he’s held back, or he doesn’t know how good he is, he’s an outstanding player.

“He’s obviously a different type of player to [Steven] Gerrard, but he’s a player who’s quick, not as quick as Stevie, but he’s very smart with his runs. He’s a player who can decide a game in a flash.”

Speaking back at the start of the season, former Manchester United star Gary Neville lavished praise on Havertz and tipped the Blues forward to continue improving at Stamford Bridge.

“I actually think Havertz has gone up a level but he is in third gear,” Neville said back in August.

“He could go to fourth gear and to fifth gear. He could become an absolutely great player.

“When he really fills out, and he will do, he is already a great runner with the ball, but he will get more confidence, more belief and in a couple of years he could be someone who is absolutely there.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip