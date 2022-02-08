Kalidou Koulibaly has described Chelsea FC star Edouard Mendy as the best goalkeeper in the world after he helped Senegal to beat Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday night.

Mendy saved Mohanad Lasheen’s penalty in the decisive shootout after a goalless draw to allow Sadio Mane to step up and fire home to win the title for his country.

The Chelsea FC shot-stopper was also in fine form during the game, producing some great saves from the likes of Mohamed Salah and Marwan Hamdy.

Napoli defender and Senegal captain Koulibaly had nothing but praise for Mendy after his impressive performance for his country on Sunday night helped them to win their first-ever Afcon title.

“It was a tough game and a tough tournament,” Koulibaly was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail after the game. “We made it with our team and our power. Our goalkeeper is the best in the world and we win the title.

“We feel happy. We knew it would be hard to win the Africa Cup of Nations but today we made it.

“Our team deserved to win this title. We had been looking for this for a long time and now we have it. This team is magnificent.”

Mendy, 29, has been in good form for Chelsea FC since signing for the Blues from Rennes under Frank Lampard in September 2020.

He has started 20 of Chelsea FC’s 24 games in the Premier League so far this season before he linked up with his national team-mates for the Afcon tournament last month.

Mendy was recently named as the Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper after he helped Chelsea FC to seal Champions League glory last season.

And Arsenal legend Ian Wright had nothing but praise for the shot-stopper when speaking about him last month.

Wright said: “Let’s talk about Mendy getting best the goalkeeper in the world [award]. Did you see the celebrations when the guys were clapping him in the Senegal camp?

“What it means to those players, his country, for him to get the best goalkeeper in the world… I’m not sure people understand what that means to an African player.

“You look at where he was six years ago and where he is now and what’s happened. The inspiration that will give to not only goalkeepers in Africa, but goalkeepers in general everywhere.

“I’m delighted he’s been voted the best goalkeeper in the world. It’s an unbelievable story and I want to hear him tell it at some stage. I’d love to hear him tell that story.”

