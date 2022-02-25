Christian Pulisic lavished praise on N’Golo Kante after the French midfielder helped to inspire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 victory over Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Kante was named as the man of the match as he provided the assist for Pulisic’s goal in the second half at Stamford Bridge to help Chelsea FC take command of the Champions League last-16 tie.

The 30-year-old French midfielder is widely regarded as one of the top players in the world in his position, with the World Cup winner having netted two goals and made two assists in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season.

USA international Pulisic has now singled out the midfielder for special praise following his sparkling display against the Ligue 1 side this week.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website after the game, Pulisic said: “Kante is amazing.

“The way he drives with the ball is incredible and I knew he’d find me with the pass, so it was just a case of me staying up there with him and getting into the right area in the final third.

“I was able to do that, N’Golo made the perfect pass and thankfully I had just enough room to touch it to the side and then pass it past the goalkeeper. So I’m really happy to have scored and to have helped the team get a good victory.”

Despite Chelsea FC taking a dominant lead in the first leg of the tie, Pulisic warned his team-mates that there is still plenty of work to do ahead of the second leg next month as the Blues look to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

He said: “It’s a great start for us. We knew we needed to get a good result in this first leg.

“I thought we defended really well throughout the game and we took our chances at the other end when we needed to.

“Obviously there’s still a lot of work to do, it’s only half-time in the tie, but we are really happy with our work so far and with the lead we can take with us to Lille.

“We know it will be a difficult game over there though. They are a dangerous team, with a lot of speed up front so we need to be careful of them on the counter-attack for sure.

“But I’m sure if we put in another good performance like this one then we can come away with the victory again.”

Chelsea FC will now turn their attentions towards their preparations for the League Cup final against Liverpool FC at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

