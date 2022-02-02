‘I wonder’: Ian Rush makes prediction about Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea FC

Ian Rush believes that it may not be long before Romelu Lukaku starts firing for Chelsea FC once again.

The Belgian striker has made a stuttering start to life back at Stamford Bridge following his big-money return to the south west London club from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window last year.

The 28-year-old forward has been limited to 11 starts in the Premier League this season, and he has scored just five times in a total of 16 games in the English top flight so far.

Lukaku has had injury issues this term, and he was also dropped by Thomas Tuchel following a controversial media interview in which he suggested that he wasn’t happy at the London club.

He has netted seven times in all competitions for the Blues this season and he will be eager to step up his performances in the second half of the campaign as Chelsea FC look to finish the season with some silverware.

Former Liverpool FC star Rush feels that Lukaku simply needs to keep focused in order to rediscover his scoring touch at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his column for Gambling.com, Rush said: “I’ve been watching Romelu Lukaku’s progress since he patched things up with Thomas Tuchel but he doesn’t seem to have rediscovered his form for Chelsea as I expected.

“I see it as a slightly similar situation to the one Harry Kane was in at the start of the season. He’d made his desire to leave Tottenham very public and when Spurs refused to budge he struggled for form once the season got going.

“But Kane is starting to score goals again now and I wonder will Lukaku go the same way once he gets some minutes under his belt. We know he can score goals because he’s done it at every level already, but he’s got to build up his fitness because he doesn’t look sharp.

“You could even argue that he’s trying a bit too hard. I’ve been in that position before where nothing is going in for you and then you start to overwork which makes matters worse. As a striker, sometimes you have to just wait for a chance to come along and when you eventually tuck one away everything else tends to fall in to place.”

The Liverpool FC legend continued: “Some Chelsea fans may be wondering why they sold Tammy Abraham and brought in Lukaku. Abraham is scoring goals for fun in Italy, although it has to be said Serie A is not as strong as the Premier League these days.

“But the big difference between Abraham and Lukaku right now is that the former is enjoying his football. Jose Mourinho has been showing Abraham some love, which is really important for a striker, while Lukaku and Tuchel haven’t exactly seen eye to eye.

“It’s important for Lukaku to just knuckle down and stay patient, I’ve no doubt his quality will shine through for Chelsea sooner or later.”

Lukaku will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC return to FA Cup action on Saturday lunchtime with a home clash against Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round at Stamford Bridge.

