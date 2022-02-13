Thomas Tuchel reveals what he told Roman Abramovich after Chelsea FC win

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he told Roman Abramovich that Chelsea FC’s Club World Cup win was “for you” following their victory over Palmeiras on Saturday night.

The Blues clinched the prestigious trophy thanks to an extra-time win over the Brazilian side in Abu Dhabi, after earning their spot in the tournament with their Champions League triumph last season.

After a goalless first half, Chelsea FC took the lead in the 54th minute through Romelu Lukaku – but they were pegged back 10 minutes later when Raphael Veiga scored from the penalty spot.

Kai Havertz then proved to be the hero once again when he stepped up to convert his penalty in the 117th minute, with the German having also scored the winner in the Champions League final last May.

Palmeiras were then reduced to 10 men when defender Luan was sent off late on as the Blues cliched the third trophy of Tuchel’s reign at Stamford Bridge, with the German having had already led the Blues to the Champions League and Uefa Super Cup glory.

Tuchel was pictured speaking to Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich after Saturday’s triumph and the Blues boss was asked what he said to him on the pitch.

“I said congratulations, he said congratulations, and I said it’s for you,” Tuchel said.

“It’s your club and it’s your input and your passion that made this possible and we’re happy to be part of it.”

Tuchel also praised Kai Havertz for having the confidence to step up and dispatch his penalty to clinch the victory for the south west London side.

“It was not easy to shoot that penalty,” Tuchel said. “I’m happy that Kai stepped up and took it the way he took it. This can only be good for his development.”

Havertz, who has now scored seven goals for Chelsea FC this season, took to Instagram after the game to reveal his delight at playing a part in the win.

He posted a picture of himself celebrating the victory on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD 🏆🏆🏆.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they make the short trip across London to take on Crystal Palace.

