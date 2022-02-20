‘This is not ideal’: Thomas Tuchel makes admission about Chelsea FC star’s future

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract situation at Chelsea FC is “not ideal” as the clock ticks down on his current deal.

Azpilicueta’s contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he could leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

The 32-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, making 30 appearances in all competitions for Tuchel’s men before this weekend’s round of games.

As things stand, Azpilicueta is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club ahead of a potential free transfer away from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Tuchel has now admitted that the situation is far from ideal for the south west London side, but he is hopeful that it can be resolved behind closed doors before the end of the season.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday to preview Chelsea FC’s clash with Crystal Palace, Tuchel said: “Well the future of the players I like to be resolved normally immediately or not even in discussion, in the ideal world.

“We do not live in the ideal world, though, so I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. It is not the biggest pressure on this subject but as you know, we have some other players also with contractual situations that are not fully solved.

“This is not ideal. This is also nobody’s particular fault. This can happen sometimes in the moment we deal with it, and Azpi deals with it very professionally and I do not have the feeling that it affects any of his performances.

“We are on it behind closed doors. This is where it needs to be dealt with.”

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea FC from Marseille in the summer of 2012 and has made more than 450 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring 15 goals.

He has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two Europa Leagues, the Champions League and the League Cup during a trophy-laden spell with the south west London club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they host Lille in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

