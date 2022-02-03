Three top players Chelsea FC are targeting this summer – report

Chelsea FC’s list of targets for the summer transfer window include Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The Athletic is claiming that the south west London club’s “priority” was strengthening in the summer rather than the January window, after the Blues failed to land any big-name players last month.

Chelsea FC did bring in teenagers Dylan Williams and Mason Burstow, but did not splash out on adding a proven talent to their squad in the mid-season window.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC’s priority is now to bolster their squad with some long-term transfer targets in the summer window.

And amongst the targets for the end of the season are Monaco’s Tchouameni, West Ham’s Rice and Sevilla’s Kounde – all of whom have been touted as possible targets for the Blues in the recent past.

The same story points out that none of those three players are likely to come cheap, and there is sure to be plenty of competition for their signatures over the coming weeks and months.

Whether the Blues will be able to get deals over the line for the trio remains to be seen, but the south west Londoners also have the futures of a number of key players causing uncertainty as we head towards the summer.

Defenders Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the trio will pen new deals with the club or leave on free transfers in the summer.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel is currently preparing his side for their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

