Thomas Tuchel delivers latest Chelsea FC injury update ahead of Liverpool FC clash

Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic will undergo fitness tests this week ahead of Chelsea FC’s League Cup final showdown with Liverpool FC on Sunday, Thomas Tuchel has revealed.

The pair both started the Champions League clash against Lille at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night but were brought off in the second half after having picked up knocks.

Ziyech was replaced by Saul Niguez in the 60th minute of the 2-0 victory in south west London, while Kovavic was brought off nine minutes earlier and replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek after picking up a knock.

Tuchel has now revealed that the pair will undergo assessments at Chelsea FC’s Cobham training base to determine the severity of their injury issues in the lead-up to Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool FC at Wembley.

Asked about the pair at his post-match news conference on Tuesday night, Tuchel replied: “I don’t know on the injuries just yet.

“I should have substituted Kova earlier, perhaps at half-time, so we could have saved a change. I didn’t see Hakim’s injury and I haven’t spoken to the doctor for an update just yet.

“It’s a little bit like the story of the season for us, doing substitutions for injuries instead of for tactical reasons.

“But today is Tuesday, the League Cup final is on Sunday so hopefully it won’t be too bad and we will have enough time to recover players in time for another big game.”

Meanwhile, Blues attacker Kai Havertz admitted that Chelsea FC were made to work hard for the victory against Lille after the German netted the opener in the 2-0 triumph, with Christian Pulisic scoring the second.

“We didn’t play our best football,” Havertz said after the game.

“It was hard. We could not get the ‘aggressivity’ in the pitch we have had the last three weeks, so it was hard, but we won 2-0 in the end and that’s the most important thing.”

Havertz admitted that he and his team-mates are relishing the chance to win another trophy when they take on Liverpool FC on Sunday at Wembley.

“We keep on going, we have another competition on Sunday, and we have to focus on that,” Havertz added.

“It’s crazy, we have another chance to win a trophy on Sunday. It will be a tough game. We are excited. We will put all our plans together and hope we win this game.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip