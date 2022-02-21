Thomas Tuchel rates Chelsea FC’s chances of catching Liverpool FC

Thomas Tuchel has played down Chelsea FC’s chances of catching Liverpool FC in the race for second place in the Premier League this season.

The Blues left it late against Crystal Palace on Saturday as Hakim Ziyech netted a last-gasp winner to secure a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park and make it back-to-back wins in the top flight for Tuchel’s men.

Chelsea FC’s dramatic victory against the Eagles left them in third place in the Premier League table and seven points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC side, who came from behind to beat Norwich City 3-1 on Saturday.

The Merseyside outfit are now fully focused on chasing down Manchester City at the top of the table – the Reds will only be three points behind the defending champions if they win their game in hand.

Tuchel has now moved to play down the chances of Chelsea FC catching Liverpool FC this season, insisting that the Blues are simply focused on their own form as we approach the business end of the campaign.

Asked about Chelsea FC’s hopes of catching second-placed Liverpool FC, Tuchel said after Saturday’s win: “Unfortunately we don’t play them again. They look very strong at the moment. It is what it is and they got a huge player in the winter to make their squad even stronger.

“We will not give in, I will not tell you today that it is impossible to catch them, but there’s no other way than to improve our game, to improve our style and to win game after game after game, to start winning in consecutive games.

“There’s no need to look to Liverpool or Man City or look behind, we have enough to deal with, we have enough to improve and that’s where we start from.”

Meanwhile, Blues goal-scorer Ziyech admitted that he is probably in the best form of his Chelsea FC career after he netted in three successive Premier League games.

“The last couple of months I am in good shape, and I am enjoying playing football,” Ziyech said. “I am trying to do my best and that is the most important.”

Chelsea FC will host Lille in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

They will then switch their attentions towards their crunch showdown against Liverpool FC in the League Cup final on Sunday.

