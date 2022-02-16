Antonio Rudiger delivers fresh update on his Chelsea FC situation

Antonio Rudiger has insisted that he “feels great” at Chelsea FC but has suggested that it will be the club who decides whether he goes or stays beyond the summer.

The defender’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a constant talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current contract at the south west London club.

As things stand, Rudiger could leave Chelsea FC on a free transfer at the end of the season and he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club before then.

After being asked what it will take for him to stay, the centre half told The Athletic: “I feel great here, I have always said it.

“I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.”

The 28-year-old has been a consistent performer for Chelsea FC this season, and he has scored three goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

He featured in both games as Chelsea FC won the Club World Cup at the weekend and will be expecting to start when the Blues take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday away from home.

Speaking last month, Chelsea FC legend Ashley Cole – who played with Rudiger at AS Roma – urged the south west London club to resolve the defender’s future as soon as possible.

“I played with him at Roma. Great personality, great attitude in training, always pushing to want to be the best,” Cole said of Rudiger last month.

“He’s been integral in this Chelsea team in the way they play. He’s aggressive, not letting players come off him and go into little pockets that normally centre-backs don’t like to go in. He’s aggressive, he keeps Chelsea on front foot.

“I hope he stays because I think he’s been brilliant, especially for the younger players. The younger players always come back to us and always mention how good he is with the. You need to keep players like him in and around the dressing room.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip