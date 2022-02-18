Youri Tielemans would fit well into the Chelsea FC team should the midfielder leave Leicester City, according to ex-Manchester United star Kleberson.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been in good form for the Foxes this season, scoring six goals and making two assists in 18 Premier League games for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Tielemans’ contract at the King Power Stadium is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and that could mean that the Foxes opt to try and cash-in on the Belgium international this year rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

The midfielder is highly regarded in the Premier League and he would likely have no shortage of potential suitors should he seek a move away from Leicester City in the summer.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson believes that a move to Old Trafford would be a “big risk” for the Belgian star and suggested that Tielemans would be better suited to a move to Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview with Paddy Power, as quoted by Metro, Kleberson said: “Youri Tielemans is not at a big club. Leicester City don’t have the pulling power that some of the other Premier League teams possess.

“I could see Tielemans going to Chelsea because their style would suit him. When you watch Chelsea play, they are more comfortable with the ball.

“A move to Manchester United would be a really big risk for him, and Liverpool already have players who can control games and dictate the play.”

Tielemans has scored seven goals and made three assists in 28 games in all competitions for Leicester City so far this season. He made four appearances for Belgium at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Crystal Palace. The Blues will then switch their focus to Champions League affairs and their home clash against Lille in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

The Blues clinched Club World Cup glory last weekend to add to their Champions League and Uefa Super Cup triumphs under Thomas Tuchel.

And midfielder N’Golo Kante was delighted to play a part as the south west London side added another trophy to their cabinet.

“It feels special,” Kante said after the final win over Palmeiras on Saturday. “We have had a nice time here in Abu Dhabi and it was a nice tournament.

“We took it very seriously and for many of my team-mates we have never played this tournament and the club has never won it.

“To have the privilege to win it and play in it is very nice. I am very happy and it is an amazing feeling.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip