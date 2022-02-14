Chelsea FC are considering a summer move to sign Brighton defender Adam Webster, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Blues are weighing up a swoop to sign the Brighton full-back to bolster their options at the back under Thomas Tuchel.

The same article highlights that Chelsea FC are facing a lot of uncertainty in their defence seeing as Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger could all become free agents at the end of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, the south west London side are already looking at possible replacements should they lose players at centre-half or full-back in the summer.

The Daily Mirror states that Webster is on Tuchel’s list of potential defensive signings following the 27-year-old’s impressive performances at Brighton.

The media outlet claims that Chelsea FC are ready to compete with Newcastle United for Webster’s signature as the full-back’s stock continues to rise in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC are also tracking Real Madrid defender Eder Militao ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window, according to the report.

The Blues won the Fifa World Club Cup title on Saturday thanks to a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras in the final following goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea FC will take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge next Saturday before the Blues host Lille in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday 22 February.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC captain Cesar Azpilicueta could not hide his delight at helping the Blues claim Clip World Cup glory on Saturday night.

“When I arrived in 2012 I couldn’t imagine the journey I would go on,” said Azpilicueta after the game.

“I’m really proud to be the Chelsea captain leading the club on and off the pitch. This title feels very good because it’s the first time in our history. The club deserves it, the owner deserves it, and I’m proud we achieved it.”

