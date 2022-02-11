Chelsea FC have offered Antonio Rudiger a new contract worth around £200,000 per week to see off interest from some of their European rivals, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues have made a significant contract offer to the Germany international in an attempt to convince Rudiger to remain at Stamford Bridge.

The same article states that Rudiger hasn’t signed a new deal with Chelsea FC despite the south west London side’s eagerness to secure the German centre-half’s long-term future.

According to the same story, French side Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish giants Real Madrid are extremely interested in signing the 28-year-old on a free transfer in the summer.

Goal goes on to write that Bayern Munich are no longer pursuing Rudiger but the Bundesliga outfit are interested in landing the German’s centre-half partner Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

The media outlet reveal that Chelsea FC have drawn up a wish-list should Rudiger opt against signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

The website claims that the south west London side are interested in FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and Sevilla centre-half Jules Kounde ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window.

Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana could also be another target for Chelsea FC, according to Goal.

Rudiger has scored 10 times in 182 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at Chelsea FC following his move from AS Roma at the start of the 2017-18 season.

The German defender has won the Champions League, the Europa League and the FA Cup during his five seasons at Chelsea FC.

