Chelsea FC are ready to sign Thomas Tuchel’s preferred centre-half target Real Madrid star Eder Militao in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are eager to secure some defensive reinforcements in the summer considering the world champions could lose three players at the end of the season.

As things stand, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta could all leave the south west London side in the summer when their respective contracts expire.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have been linked with a host of defenders but Tuchel has earmarked one centre-half who the German head coach believes would be a perfect fit for his Blues team.

Marca claim that Tuchel has asked the Chelsea FC board to sign Militao, 24, from Real Madrid to bolster his defence ahead of the former Borussia Dortmund manager’s second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that the Chelsea FC boss is a “huge admirer” of the Real Madrid defender despite Militao attracting a lot of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea FC have already asked to meet Militao’s agents to discuss a transfer ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window, according to the report.

Marca add that Militao is happy at Real Madrid under former Chelsea FC boss Carlo Ancelotti despite the Brazil international being discontent with his current wages at the La Liga giants.

Militao has scored one goal and has made two assists in 24 games in the Spanish top flight this season.

Born in Sao Paulo, the defender has scored four goals in 76 appearances for Real Madrid since joining the club from FC Porto in July 2019.

