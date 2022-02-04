Thomas Tuchel has asked the Chelsea FC board to sign Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues manager is eager to bolster his defensive options, with both Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in the twilight of their careers.

The same article states that Chelsea FC need to bolster their defensive line considering that Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could both leave the south west London side at the end of their current contracts in the summer.

According to the same story, the Blues have been tracking Militao for some time after Chelsea FC missed out on the signing of the Brazil international when the defender moved to Real Madrid from Porto.

AS write in their article that Tuchel is a big fan of the Brazilian defender after Militao’s impressive performances under ex-Chelsea FC boss Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid this term.

And the Spanish media outlet reveals that the German head coach has communicated his desire to sign Militao to the Chelsea FC hierarchy ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tuchel was disappointed by Chelsea FC’s failure to recruit any new players in the January transfer window after the Blues saw their title challenge falter in December, according to the report.

Militao has scored one goal and has made one assist in 21 games in La Liga this season to help Ancelotti’s side challenge for the Spanish top-flight crown. The Brazil international moved to Real Madrid in a €50m deal from Porto in 2019.

Meanwhile, Blues attacker Christian Pulisic has spoken about his frustration at failing to produce consistent form for the London club this season.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in 18 games this season and said last month: “It is tough. I haven’t always been playing in the positions I want to play in.

“But I think it is a good quality to be versatile and able to play in all kinds of positions and have different strengths on the pitch.

“I’ve learned a lot and I’m ready to hopefully be in a spot over the next few games that I’m more comfortable in.”

